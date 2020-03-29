Vin Diesel And His Son Share Message Of Hope During Pandemic

Vin Diesel and his family are spreading a bit of hope during self-isolation.

The “Fast & Furious” star, along with his son Vincent Sinclair, 10, posted a video on Instagram.

Diesel started by saying, “My son just came out of his Mandarin class, online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick shout-out and a quick message to the world. What do we wanna say?”

“We wanna say that as many ways as the coronavirus can be hurting us, it’s also helping us in more ways than it’s hurting us,” Vincent responded. “And way number one, it’s making us feel like a global family. We’re all connecting in a way. Reason number two, we’re thinking about the things that we didn’t need but now we’re thinking about…we’re not thinking about the coronavirus because well, we believe that we’re going to be OK. We’re thinking about other things, like how we can help the world and how we can help each other.”

“We love you all,” Diesel concluded.

Diesel shares Vincent with his partner Paloma Jimenez. They are also parents to Hania Riley, 11, and Pauline, 5.

