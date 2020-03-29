Canadiens’ Jeff Petry And His Wife Start Tabs At Montreal Restaurants To Feed Hospital Workers

Montreal Canadiens’ defenceman Jeff Petry and his wife Julie have teamed up with two local restaurants to give back to Montreal hospital employees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family has opened $2,500 tabs at Mandy’s Gourmet Salads in Westmount and Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG).

In an Instagram post, the couple said they are constantly thinking of all those on the front lines helping take care of others during this unthinkable time all over the world, but especially back in Montreal.

Employees can place their order for pick-up or delivery starting Sunday and tell the restaurant of their choice they work in a hospital. The limit is one meal per worker.

When the order is ready, employees must present their hospital ID or badge to get the meal.

The Petrys said they simply wanted to say thank you, but it didn’t feel like enough. The meal is their way of showing their support.

One health-care worker said she didn’t believe it was real.

“I tried it out, and when I called [Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce], they said yes,” said administrative worker Farah Pierre.

Supplying the front-line workers who they’ve never even met with fuel to keep going has made a meaningful impact.

“They’re actually appreciating that were coming into work and helping out with the situation that’s happening with the COVID-19,” said Pierre.

Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce’s corporate chef Blair Hardman said in the past week they have had other clients buy burgers for staff at the Jewish General Hospital and the MUHC.

When Jeff and Julie Petry saw this, they reached out to Hardman and said: “We want to step up.”

As an establishment, Hardman said Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce is constantly helping out the community. So they were happy to pair up with the Petry’s to demonstrate that there has never been a better time to give back.

“The fact that now’s the time where we need people to step up, it’s really cool to see our local heroes stepping up and helping the real heroes out,” he said.

