Nico Santos Opens Up About His Stepfather’s Death From COVID-19 While His Mother Still Battles The Disease

Nico Santos has opened up about the “devastating” loss of his stepfather from COVID-19.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actor spoke about his death in an Instagram post and how his mother is still fighting the coronavirus.

“He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy,” he wrote.

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Castaway Zeke Smith Dating ‘Superstore’ Actor Nico Santos

Santos added, “The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart.”

As many others who have lost loved ones to the disease, Santos noted that one of the hardest things is not being able to see the person before they die and how he “can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband.”

RELATED: Joe Diffie, Grammy-Winning Country Singer, Dies At 61 From Coronavirus Complications

“I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore,” he said.

Santos ended his post, writing, “I want to thank everyone of you who offered up prayers, love and assistance to our family during this difficult time. Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.