Trinity ‘The Tuck Taylor Slams James Charles For Insensitive Tweet

James Charles and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star” winner Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor are in a heated argument on Twitter.

It started when the makeup mogul tweeted, “tested positive for having a fat ass 😰.”

Many found the comment offensive in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller,” Taylor responded.

Things quickly heated up as Charles responded, “Damn, she must’ve mistook the lumpy silicone in your face as Braille instead of reading my actual test results. My mistake…. speaking of mistakes, how’s your crown?”

Taylor then clapped back, “Awe girl that’s cute. Keep reading doll. I’m not the one who tried to break in people’s lines at drag con to meet u and ask if u can ship me free product ( my tucking panty) for a like and a post. But girl do u! That ass sure looks…”

And the argument didn’t end there.

“Free? Where?? You were one of my favorite queens & I was ready for a fun read back but this was weak,” Charles replied, with a screenshot of the message he had sent Taylor asking for the panties and saying he would transfer the money.

Taylor stood her ground saying that she remembered Charles asking “in person.”

“Nah, I needed it for Coachella & haven’t been to dragcon in over a year. If you’re gonna read me, at least come correct,” Charles added. “Not sure why you’re taking this so seriously, I actually really enjoy your work and thought the initial tweet was playful! Wishing you the best Red heart.”

Taylor had one final comment:

The conversation looked to end there but Taylor did call out Charles in another post defending her choice to @ him.

“And yes I @ him. I ain’t got no reason to just talk behind his back (and when I say back I mean extended back since he ain’t got no ass),” she wrote.

Last year, Charles had a very public fight with YouTuber and former best friend Tati Westbrook. Charles took a lengthy break from social media but made the choice to return so he could be a good role model.