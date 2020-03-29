Sam Neill Plays The Ukulele While Singing ‘Creep’

Sam Neill has joined the online performances during self-isolation.

The “Jurassic Park” alum posted a video of himself on the ukulele singing Radiohead’s “Creep”.

DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail . Ease your mind for a moment – breathe out anxiety, breath in hope. (

Um … thinking I sound like some dud self styled guru , sorry ) pic.twitter.com/1Cqww9nUHv — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 28, 2020

“This butchering of the song is to inspire people to stay home and find something creative to do even if it is ruining a Radiohead song. I love Radiohead so much,” Niell said. “It’s for all the people who weren’t in the first 15 and weren’t in the cheerleading squad. We just wanted to be special.”

He then added, “Look I know so many of us are afraid and anxious at the moment but don’t be afraid, don’t be anxious, we will get through this thing. We will probably end up being tazzled and frayed at the end of it. I know it is easy to spiral down to ‘what’s the worst thing that could happen?’ But I am encouraging you to spiral up and think ‘what’s the best thing that could happen?'”

