Tiffany Haddish Reveals If There Will Be Another ‘Girls Trip’, ‘Maybe We’ll Do A Different Story’

Tiffany Haddish is here with the much-needed news that everyone has been waiting for. She and the other ladies of “Girls Trip” are working on a new project.

Since the massive success of the 2017 film which arguably shot Haddish into fame, there has been talk of a sequel but nothing ever cemented.

While speaking to Huffington Post, Haddish confirmed that she had a Zoom call with her co-stars Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith. The conversation turned to why “Girls Trip 2” has not been made yet which Haddish said was because writer Tracy Oliver had a treatment ready but Universal didn’t want to pay that much for it.

“Then it was like, ‘Oh, you guys want too much money,’” Haddish explained.

The actress then added that the four ladies agreed to have another Zoom call to write a new script together.

“We might decide not to even make it ‘Girls Trip,’” Haddish said. “Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make ‘Girls Trip 2.’”

Haddish currently stars in “Self Made” alongside Octavia Spencer on Netflix.