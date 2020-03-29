The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Has Biggest Week Of 2020 On Billboard Charts

The Weeknd’s album After Hours has hit the Billboard 200 in a big way.

After being released on March 20, After Hours has debuted on the charts at No. 1 making it the Canadian singer’s fourth No. 1 album.

It also marks the biggest week in 2020 with 444,000 equivalent album units in the U.S..

The Weeknd’s last album was in 2018 with his EP My Dear Melancholy.

After Hours‘ 220.7 million on-demand streams would have guaranteed the top spot on the chart even if the album didn’t sell a single copy.

Roddy Ricch’s former No. 1 Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial is now at No. 6. While Kenny Rogers entered the top 10 for the first time 1983.

Rogers’ The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years debuted at No. 9 after the country icon died on March 20.