Dua Lipa Discusses Sexism In The Music Industry, ‘There Is A Lot Less Scrutiny Of Male Pop Stars’

On the heels of her new album Future Nostalgia being released, Dua Lipa is speaking up for herself.

The singer spoke to The Sunday Telegraph where she addressed sexism in the industry and the recent #dualipaisoverparty trend on Twitter after she was photographed leaving a strip club on the night of the Grammys.

“There is a lot less scrutiny of male pop stars,” Lipa said while speaking about the paparazzi trying to get a picture of her doing something wrong. “Maybe we’re more fun to write about?”

She added, “I don’t know, but the way women are described compared to men, it’s, like, she is wearing shorts? ‘She puts on a leggy display!’ I just feel I’m here because I do music, but when people write articles like that about me, it takes it away from my talent and makes me a thing. An object. People like to just objectify women.”

As for cancel culture which she knows all too well about, Lipa was careful to call it “interesting.”

“You know, artists are people, and we learn from mistakes and apologise when it’s due. But, also, if I stand by my actions, I just won’t comment,” she said. “I never do anything to be mean or degrading. Everything has a good intention, and if things get taken a wrong way, I’ll apologise. But I can’t live my life being scared in case someone tries to cancel me for something silly.”

Future Nostalgia also has a track titled “Boys Will Be Boys” which the singer says she hopes will start “a conversation.”

“Because these are real things I have gone through. Getting home from school, scared of boys, I put keys between my knuckles. We constantly change the way we are so we don’t get harassed. Cover our bodies so boys don’t say things. From when we are kids we are told the way boys act towards us is completely normal,” Lipa continued.

“Like kiss chase. Girls are terrified to get kissed by a boy at a young age. You’re running because you don’t want to get kissed. You’re giggling because it’s uncomfortable. You’re f****** seven years old and teachers don’t do anything because it’s just a game. And it’s difficult, once you’re in a fixed mindset, to change your ways. However, if we talk about this in schools, it would make a big difference to society.”