Mariah Carey And Backstreet Boys Pull Off Incredible Performances For Elton John’s Living Room Concert For America

Mariah Carey did what no one else could do during Elton John’s Living Room Concert for America.

The star hit her home studio in New York to perform “Always Be My Baby” where she first thanked her own babies for sticking the pandemic out with her.

RELATED: The Backstreet Boys Become The Ragtime Gals With A Little Help From Jimmy Fallon

Carey’s back-up singers joined her from their own locations as Carey hit notes that only she can. As she wrapped up, Carey noted she was going to “put her gloves back on, even in her own house.”

But props went to the Backstreet boys who got most inventive during their pre-recorded performance as each singer sang from their own homes.

The boys sang “I Want It That Way” as they were spread out between Orlando, Las Vegas and Los Angeles as they even got help from Kevin Richardson’s kids, Mason, 12, and Maxwell, 6.

RELATED: Alan Merrill, ‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Songwriter, Dies At 69 From Coronavirus Complications

Richardson’s sons played along and knew all the words to their dad’s hit song.

The Living Room Concert urged viewers to take the pandemic seriously and to stay at home. It was in benefit of Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.