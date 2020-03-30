Drake Shares Adorable First Pictures Of His 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake has shared photographs of his 2-year-old son, Adonis Graham, for the first time.

The rapper hasn’t shared any pics of the little one since it was revealed in 2018 he’d welcomed a baby with Sophie Brussaux.

Brussaux can be seen in one adorable snap alongside Adonis and Drake, while the musician posted numerous other cute pics of his curly-haired son.

The retired adult movie star welcomed Adonis in October 2017.

Drake wrote in a lengthy message, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all.”

His post continued, “Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.

“When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”

Drake finished up, “You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

Pusha-T first revealed Drake had a secret child on his diss track “Story of Adidon” during their 2018 beef. Drake then confirmed the birth of his son with lyrics on his June 2018 album Scorpion.