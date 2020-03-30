Francisco Martin Has Luke Bryan Jumping On His Seat With Incredible Harry Styles Cover On ‘American Idol’

Francisco Martin wowed the judges — especially Luke Bryan, who jumped up and down on his seat — on Sunday night’s “American Idol”.

Martin took the stage in the latest episode — filmed in Hawaii — to belt out an incredible version of Harry Styles’ “Falling”.

As Martin, who had everyone in the crowd screaming, was invited back to speak to the judges, Katy Perry gushed: “I don’t really recognize who you are anymore, especially what you did last night, and that’s a good thing.”

She added of his new-found confidence, “I was like, ‘Is that Bruno Mars up there?’ I like it.”

Luke Bryan commented, “You’re figuring out how to be a real artist. Somebody that you naturally root for. You tick every box… you’re just a wonderful talent, man.”

He then revealed Martin had made it through to the top 20, urging him to “stay exactly how you are.”

See the contestant’s reaction in the clip above.