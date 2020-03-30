Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Perform Stunning Version Of ‘My Oh My’ For Elton John’s ‘Living Room Concert For America’

Shawn Mendes joined Camila Cabello for a stripped-down version of Cabello’s “My Oh My” during the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America Sunday.

The lovebirds are currently in quarantine together at Cabello’s Miami home.

Mendes played the acoustic guitar as Cabello nailed the vocals to her much-loved track.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Reveals What She And Shawn Mendes Are Teaching Each Other Amid Quarantine

📽| Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello cantando “My Oh My” no iHeart Living Room. #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/d09vRMYygj — Fonte Shawn Mídias (@FSBRMidia) March 30, 2020

According to Billboard, Mendes gave the “brave nurses and doctors out there working so hard every day” a shout-out.

The Canadian singer continued: “We’re thinking about you so much. Thank you for everything you’re doing.”

Cabello added, “We love you, we’re in this together, stay safe, stay healthy, stay kind and compassionate with yourself and each other.

“Let’s pull through this together like we always do.”

Sunday’s Living Room concert, hosted by Sir Elton John, also saw the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish perform.