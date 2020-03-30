‘American Idol’ Contestant Just Sam Shocks Judges With Selena Performance

From the subways of New York to the big stage in Hawaii.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, singer Just Sam shocked judges and viewers alike with her incredible transformation from her initial audition to her performance in front of a live audience at Disney’s Aulani resort.

Sam knocked everyone out with her powerhouse performance of the Spanish-language Selena hit “Como La Flor”.

Katy Perry got up out of her seat to exclaim, “That’s what we call a metamorphosis!”

“I can’t believe it! I can’t believe it!” Lionel Richie added.

Talking to the judges the next day, Sam said, “Last night was the first time in a very long time that I felt comfortable — and I felt beautiful.”

“You walked onstage, and you were the definition of elegance,” Perry told her.

Richie then said, “I couldn’t be more proud if you were my own child.”

For the judges it was an easy decision; Sam walked away with her spot in the top 20 secure.