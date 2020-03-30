Prince Charles Out Of Self-Isolation 7 Days After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, ET Canada can confirm.

Clarence House confirmed Monday that the Prince of Wales, 71, was in “good health” after being in isolation for seven days.

A statement read, “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

ITV’s Chris Ship also stated the Duchess of Cornwall was still in self-isolation despite previously testing negative for the virus.

The Duchess of Cornwall however remains in self isolation as per the government instructions.

Those *with* symptoms must self isolate for 7 days.

Those family members *without* symptoms must self isolate for 14 days. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 30, 2020

It was announced last week that Charles had been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remained in good health and had been working from home through the last few days as usual.”

A statement stated, “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth ‘Remains In Good Health’ After Prince Charles’ Coronavirus Diagnosis

It continued, “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

