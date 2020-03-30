Sean Hayes Becomes A Girl Scout And Interviews Chelsea Handler While Filling In On ‘Ellen’

Ellen is still off but the show must go on.

On Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Sean Hayes steps in as guest host and brings plenty of laughs.

Opening the show, the star of Global’s “Will & Grace” celebrates Girl Scout Cookie season and shares his longtime dream of becoming a Girl Scout.

In a recorded segment, Hayes actually goes out to a local supermarket to help a group of Girl Scouts sell their delicious cookies.

Also on the show, Hayes welcomes guest Chelsea Handler, who talks about her “Will & Grace” appearance, in which she played a lesbian in a relationship with her real-life best friend Mary McCormack.

Handler also talks about going skiing on her birthday without wearing any pants.

Hayes and Handler also do “Ellen” right by playing a game called “Chelsea Blanking Handler”, in which the guest filled in the blanks of revealing sentences.

Among her revelations are the craziest place she’s had sex and the last celebrity who slid into her DMs.