Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Billie Eilish Over Their Strained Friendship: ‘That’s What Happens When B****** Get Famous’

Looks like there’s some bhad blood brewing between these famous friends.

While hosting a Q&A over Instagram Live this past weekend, rapper Bhad Bhabie — also known as Danielle Bregoli, the one-time-Dr. Phil-guest-turned-viral-internet-sensation — was asked about her relationship with Grammy Award-winning superstar Billie Eilish.

For context, the two teens had a friendly rapport on social media and were photographed together on multiple occasions before the “everything i wanted” singer’s career really took off.

“I think I’m friends with Billie. I don’t know if Billie’s my friend,” Bregoli admitted during the livestream. “Every time I DM her and give her my number, she just doesn’t text me. So, I don’t know. I mean, I guess that’s what happens when b****** get famous.”

“I’m not trippin’,” she shrugs. “I know who my real friends are.”

Eilish has yet to address Bregoli’s comments and continues to keep busy. The 18-year-old celebrated the one-year anniversary of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by performing a stunning acoustic rendition of her No. 1 hit “bad guy” as part of the iHeart Living Room Concert For America.