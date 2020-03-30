Billie Eilish Belts Out Stripped-Down Version Of ‘Bad Guy’ During iHeart Living Room Concert For America

Billie Eilish was among numerous musicians to take part in Sunday’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

Eilish belted out her smash hit “Bad Guy” alongside her brother Finneas, who played acoustic guitar beside her on the sofa.

The musician, who was recently forced to postpone her March and April tour dates due to the coronavirus crisis, dressed down for the low-key performance, donning a white cap and oversized hoodie.

Eilish’s performance came before Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello belted out “My Oh My” from Cabello’s Miami home.

Sunday’s Living Room concert, hosted by Sir Elton John, also saw the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey perform, among others.

The event urged viewers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and to stay home. It was in benefit of Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

