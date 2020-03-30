‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Kat Barrell Wins CSA Audience Choice Award

Canadian Screen Week was cancelled but that doesn’t mean awards can’t still be handed out.

On Monday, the Canadian Academy gave an update on its plans to honour the best in Canadian screen talent during the coronavirus epidemic.

“Since making the difficult decision to cancel Canadian Screen Week on March 12th, all levels of Government in Canada have continued to stress the severity of the COVID-19 virus and how important it is to #PlankTheCurve,” the Academy said in a statement to ET Canada.

“In this time of great uncertainty, we feel it is only right to postpone the announcement of 2020 Canadian Screen Award winners,” the statement continued. “We remain committed to the celebration of our Canadian Screen Award nominees and Special Award honourees, and look forward to feting them properly when the time is right.”

In that spirit, on Sunday night, the Academy announced the 2020 Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award Winner, giving the prize to “Wynonna Earp” star Kat Barrell.

“This is insane!” Barrell said in a video message accepting the award. “I want to thank you guys so much for the tremendous amount of effort that you guys have put in over the past month and a half, sending so much love my way.”

She continued, “I was told that you guys voted over a million times, which is absolutely insane.”