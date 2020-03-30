Jonny West Gives It His All With ‘American Idol’ Hawaii Solo Performance

Emotions were high for singer Jonny West on the latest “American Idol”.

After his partner Margie Mays was cut the previous week, West headed to Hawaii to perform in the next stage of the competition.

Anxiety started to kick in, though, as the singer remembered that Mays was cut at the same point the last time she was on “Idol”.

For his performance, West sang a moving rendition of “You Found Me” by the Fray, which had the audience applauding and the judges moved.

“I get it, Margie. I get why you’re obsessed with him now,” Katy Perry said afterward.

Later, the judges commented on West’s tendency to “self-sabotage” due to his anxiety but his talent shone through regardless, putting him through to the top 20.