Dave Grohl Dedicates Emotional Performance Of ‘My Hero’ To ‘All The People On The Frontlines Doing Their Best’ Amid Coronavirus Panic

Dave Grohl belted out an emotional version of Foo Fighters’ 1997 track “My Hero” during Sunday’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

Grohl joined numerous musicians to perform for the coronavirus benefit event, dedicating the song to “all the people out there who are on the frontlines, doing their best to get us through all of this.”

He shared, “I hope everyone is staying healthy. If you love someone let them know.”

One of my favourite songs by one of my favourite artists. Dedicated to frontline healthcare staff 💙 My Hero by Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters pic.twitter.com/0KxTfLJ3CF — NHS Million (@NHSMillion) March 30, 2020

Grohl added after his performance, “If you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, you’ll be in good shape.”

The star’s track went down a storm on social media. See some of the response below.

One of my all time favorite songs at a time when I think a lot of people need it. Thanks @foofighters for an amazing performance. https://t.co/BYNDklrvfF — Mr. Bolger (@mr_bolger) March 30, 2020

This has made me smile…..Dave Grohl is wonderful and this song is fantastic 💙 https://t.co/tLCaZkNArV — Dawn Smith ❤️🌹❤️🌊💙☕🧜‍♀️🦋💜 (@dawnsmith07) March 30, 2020

My hero by Dave Grohl 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Z0WvZkrXWg — ke-pin (@kevin_yogaswara) March 30, 2020

Sunday’s Living Room concert, hosted by Sir Elton John, also saw the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish perform.

