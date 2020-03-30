Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters Success Was Fuelled By ‘Hate’ From Nirvana Fans

Hate only makes Dave Grohl stronger.

In a new interview with Mojo, the Foo Fighters frontman explained how the backlash he received from Nirvana fans for his new band provided all the motivation he needed to make it a success.

“They were like, ‘How dare you be in a band again? Your music is f**king s**t and that was a real band and you’re not,’” Grohl said, NME reported.

“It’s like, ‘You really think that’s gonna stop me? It only makes me wanna f**king do it more,’ y’know? So, you can keep it coming if you want but I don’t give a f**k.”

Grohl also admitted that the Foo Fighters were greatly helped by his association with Nirvana.

“I’ve never been afraid to say that if it weren’t for Nirvana, the Foo Fighters wouldn’t be in the same position that we’re in now,” he said. “We had an advantage right out of the gate that there was an interest in the band because of that. I mean, it’s obvious.”