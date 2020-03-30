Cindy Crawford Shares Intimate Photos Of Her Own Home Birth As She Reaches Out To Pregnant Women Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Cindy Crawford is doing her best to help expectant mothers who might be struggling during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Crawford, who is mom to Presley, 20, and Kaia Gerber, 18, shared an intimate photo on Instagram of her own home birth.

The model’s caption included, “This is a challenging time for all of us but my heart especially goes out to expecting mothers and their partners.”

She also confirmed she’d be doing a live Q&A with birth doula Carson Meyer Monday at 12 p.m. PST.

Crawford encouraged pregnant women to submit their questions.

Crawford previously spoke about having a home birth in a 2011 interview with SheKnows.

She shared, “Look, when I got pregnant, I was like, ‘Sign me up for the epidural.’

“But then I started going to a prenatal yoga class that a friend of mine suggested. I started that when I was probably 24 weeks. That was the first place where I ever heard inklings that there were other ways to do it.”