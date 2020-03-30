Kenny Rogers’ Family Pay Tribute To His Legacy By Asking For Donations To Coronavirus Relief

The family of Kenny Rogers are finding the perfect way to honour his memory.

RELATED: ‘Goodbye’: Haunting Kenny Rogers Song Released Days After His Death

In an Instagram post, the family of the late country music icon encouraged fans of the singer to make donations in Rogers’ name to MusiCares’ Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The fund, set up by the Recording Academy, is working to keep artists and industry workers afloat if they’ve lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Masked Country Singer Orville Peck Performs ‘Islands In The Stream’ In Honour Of Kenny Rogers

“Kenny always wholeheartedly supported musicians, crew members & music personnel,” the family said in the post.

Rogers passed away on March 20. He was 81.