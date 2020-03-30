‘Tiger King’ Star Was Onstage For Britney Spears’ Iconic 2001 VMAs Performance

Who would have guessed that Britney Spears and “Tiger King” share a significant connection.

After the success of Netflix’s latest documentary series about tiger wranglers, fans noticed that one of the show’s subjects, Doc Antle, was actually onstage at the 2001 MTV VMAs during Spears’ iconic performance.

Britney Spears with Doc Antle onstage behind her. Photo: Kevin Kane/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans also spotted a woman who looks like Carole Baskin, another “Tiger King” subject, seated next to her at the awards, though others believe it was not actually Baskin.

britney with doc antle and carole baskin…….her way of being involved in every pop culture trend…..amazing #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/CbINWwA9KW — Rachel Page (@rachelpage_) March 30, 2020

The connection had “Tiger King” and Spears fans online practically losing their minds.

Not Britney being part of the #TigerKing universe. pic.twitter.com/UxrmeZhvCA — Meghan Thee Trainor (@Rowlegendary) March 30, 2020

Hold up hold up hold up. Doc Antle was part of a Britney concert back in the day?!?! “I’m a Slave For You” just got a whole new meaning. 🤣🤣🤣#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/0CIzc9nVce — Amber Thibodeaux (@althibbie) March 30, 2020