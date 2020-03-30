‘Tiger King’ Star Was Onstage For Britney Spears’ Iconic 2001 VMAs Performance

Who would have guessed that Britney Spears and “Tiger King” share a significant connection.
After the success of Netflix’s latest documentary series about tiger wranglers, fans noticed that one of the show’s subjects, Doc Antle, was actually onstage at the 2001 MTV VMAs during Spears’ iconic performance.
Fans also spotted a woman who looks like Carole Baskin, another “Tiger King” subject, seated next to her at the awards, though others believe it was not actually Baskin.
The connection had “Tiger King” and Spears fans online practically losing their minds.