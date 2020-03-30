DeWayne Crocker Jr. Impresses ‘American Idol’ Judges With Reggae Version Of ‘Old Town Road’

DeWayne Crocker Jr. was another contestant to impress the “American Idol” judges during Sunday’s instalment of the show.

Crocker Jr. belted out “Old Town Road”, only he said he’d be giving it a bit of a “reggae” twist.

The contestant joined others at the Disney Aulani resort in Hawaii to discover whether he’d be making it through to the top 20.

“I think he just played us!” Perry said after the performance.

“I don’t want to go home after that performance. It was probably the most fun I’ve ever had,” Crocker Jr., who was joined by his family in Hawaii, told the camera.

As Crocker Jr. made his way to the judges to find out his fate, Richie said: “Last night, when I saw you walk out on that stage with that cowboy hat on, I’m thinking, Who the heck is this guy?”

“Little gimmicky,” Perry quipped.

Richie went on, “But sometimes, the gimmick will work. Now, we have been really wrestling with you. This was a very hard decision for us. And now, what is your great-grandmother gonna wear… When you come back to Hollywood? You’re gonna be in our next top 20, my friend!”

