‘Bachelor’ Alum Michelle Money’s Daughter On Life Support Following Skateboarding Accident

Michelle Money is asking for prayers for her daughter.

On Monday, the “Bachelor” alum shared the devastating news that Brielle is currently in the ICU and on life support following a skateboarding accident.

“She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” Money said. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

Money continued, asking her followers to send prayers her daughter’s way.

“I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in,” she wrote. “The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

The reality star also thanked her neighbours for calling 911 when they discovered Brielle while on a walk.

“You will never understand. I would not have found her in time,” she said. “My heart is forever grateful.”

And to all the parents out there, Money added, “ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.”

Finally, she concluded, “Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through.”