‘Bachelor’ Alum Michelle Money’s Daughter Underwent ‘Successful Surgery’ After Skateboarding Accident

Michelle Money is asking for prayers for her daughter.
On Monday, the “Bachelor” alum shared the devastating news that Brielle is currently in the ICU and on life support following a skateboarding accident.
“She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” Money said. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”
Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie
Money continued, asking her followers to send prayers her daughter’s way.
“I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in,” she wrote. “The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”
The reality star also thanked her neighbours for calling 911 when they discovered Brielle while on a walk.
“You will never understand. I would not have found her in time,” she said. “My heart is forever grateful.”
And to all the parents out there, Money added, “ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.”
Finally, she concluded, “Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through.”
Later in the day, Money provided an update on Brielle after underwent surgery.
This was two hours before the accident. We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink. I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon. She told me she was awesome at parking! 😂Lol! (She lied) We have so much fun together! She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again! Surgery went great. Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find. Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know. ❤️#prayforbrie
“Surgery went great. Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find,” she wrote alongside a video that was taken “two hours before the accident.”
Money’s boyfriend, golfer Mike Weir, offered an update on Tuesday, indicating the surgery went well.
“Thank you so much for the thoughts, prayers, comments, and support. It means the world to us,” he wrote. “Brielle had a successful surgery and the numbers are looking good so far. There will definitely be rough days ahead but we’re feeling grateful today. Thank you! 🙏 #prayforbrie.”