Emotional Michelle Money Seeks Prayers For Injured Daughter: ‘I Just Need You Guys To Really Pray Right Now’

Michelle Money is asking for prayers for her daughter.

The “Bachelor” alum previously the devastating news that Brielle is currently in the ICU and on life support following a skateboarding accident, and on Sunday, April 5 she took to Instagram to make an emotional plea for prayers.

“I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to get her stabilized,” a tearful Michelle said in a video posted on Instagram. “I posted on my Story to have you guys pray and once I posted that, her numbers started going down. Today’s been a week and if we can’t get her numbers stabilized then she, we are gonna have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want or we’re gonna have to do surgery and remove part of her skull.”

“Please pray for her. It’s been a week, it’s been a while week. Last night was just really scary but when I posted on my Story for you guys to pray, her numbers started stabilizing,” she continued, weeping. “I just need you guys to really pray right now, OK? Thank you.”

“She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” Money said. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

In an earlier social media post, she also asked her followers to send prayers her daughter’s way.

“I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in,” she wrote. “The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

The reality star also thanked her neighbours for calling 911 when they discovered Brielle while on a walk.

“You will never understand. I would not have found her in time,” she said. “My heart is forever grateful.”

And to all the parents out there, Money added, “ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.”

Finally, she concluded, “Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through.”

Later in the day, Money provided an update on Brielle after underwent surgery.

“Surgery went great. Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find,” she wrote alongside a video that was taken “two hours before the accident.”

Money’s boyfriend, golfer Mike Weir, offered an update on Tuesday, indicating the surgery went well.

“Thank you so much for the thoughts, prayers, comments, and support. It means the world to us,” he wrote. “Brielle had a successful surgery and the numbers are looking good so far. There will definitely be rough days ahead but we’re feeling grateful today. Thank you! 🙏 #prayforbrie.”