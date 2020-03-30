Sam Smith To Change Album Title And Release Date In Light Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Sam Smith is making some changes to their upcoming album’s rollout.

In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, the singer announced their previously title record, To Die For, will be released at a later date.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of the album and imminent release doesn’t feel right,” they wrote in a statement. “So, I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Stunning Cover Of Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

To my wonderful fans… x pic.twitter.com/ZdhCeRkH7Q — samsmith (@samsmith) March 30, 2020

While fans won’t get to listen to the album on the scheduled June 5 release date, Smith promised that “there will be an album this year.” They also revealed new music will also be released in the coming months.

Smith released the lead single and title track for the album this past Valentine’s Day. It is unknown if the tune will remain on the new album.