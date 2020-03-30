Noah Schnapp Tags ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard In A Spicy Meme, Leaving Fans Shook

It’s about to get even weirder for the cast of “Stranger Things”.

Noah Schnapp tagged co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard under a meme on Instagram, setting the show’s fandom ablaze.

The post — originally shared by Julia Raskin — reads: “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.” Schnapp simply left Brown and Wolfhard’s respective handles in the comment section.

Naturally, it caught the attention of fans, who perhaps want Eleven and Mike’s romance to blossom off-screen as well.

However, they may be out of luck. Brown is rumoured to be dating Joseph Robinson — son of England World Cup rugby player Jason Robinson — who shared a sweet post dedicated to the actress in honour of her 16th birthday last month.