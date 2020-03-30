Liam Payne Donates 360,000 Meals To Families Affected By The Coronavirus Crisis

Liam Payne is doing his part to make sure no one goes hungry.

On Monday, the former One Direction member announced that he is donating to the Trussell Trust, in order to provide 360,000 meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Rapper Future Donating Face Masks To Hospitals In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from: not now, not ever. I am donating to @TrussellTrust and if you can help too then please do… Take care, stay at home and look after one another.https://t.co/vi7SInJJGZ pic.twitter.com/NPfPGdvdKy — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 27, 2020

“It’s not right that anyone in our country is unable to afford food. Food banks do incredible work to help the people most in need of support. It’s vital that we get support to those people right now, as this crisis unfolds,” wrote in a Twitter post about the donation.

Payne also added that his donation isn’t only meant only for the current crisis but for all of the Trussell Trust’s work into the future.

“I’m also donating because of the work they do to work towards a future where no one needs a food bank – we can’t end the conversation with getting emergency food to people – as vital as that is,” he explained. “When we’re out the other side of this, we need to look at why there are people in our country who don’t have enough money for food. I want to play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food – and end the need for food banks.”

RELATED: Simon Cowell To Donate $1.6M To Struggling Charities During Coronavirus Pandemic

On Twitter, Payne’s former group mate Louis Tomlinson applauded his generosity.