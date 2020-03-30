Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Emotional Final Instagram Post As They Prepare To Step Down As Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their final Instagram post as royals before they step down on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be posting to their Instagram account Sussex Royal or updating their SussexRoyal.com website, but they made sure to thank fans for their support in their last post.

They sent their well-wishes during this tough time, encouraging everybody to “lift each other up” in this “extraordinarily fragile” world.

The post began, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise.”

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

Harry and Meghan added, “While you may not see us here, the work continues,” before going on to thank the community for their ongoing support.

They shared, “We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

The post comes after a Sussex spokesperson told Hello!: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer post on Instagram under the @sussexroyal handle and will also no longer update SussexRoyal.com website. Both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive.”