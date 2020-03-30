Paris Hilton Delays Release Of YouTube Documentary Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Paris Hilton has made the decision to postpone the release of her Youtube documentary amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The reality star, 38, planned to release “This Is Paris” this coming May but decided to delay the premiere.

“We have delayed the release of my film,” she told fans on Instagram during a livestream.

“It was supposed to debut at [the Tribeca Film Festival] and go into theatres afterwards, but because Tribeca is delayed, and the theatres are not open, we decided it was best to wait because its an incredible film and I’m so proud of it,” she added. “I hope this is all over soon, this is brutal… stay safe, stay home and we are going to get through this.”

The doc will give fans an inside look into Hilton’s glamorous life. Director Alexandra Dean is behind the film, following Hilton around for a year, capturing moments, interviews and telling stories.