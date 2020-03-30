Watch: Queen Latifah Investigates A Murder In ‘When The Streetlights Go On’

Queen Latifah is going back to the summer of 1995 for a tale of murder and mystery.

On Monday, the first trailer debuted for “When the Streetlights Go On”, one of the new “Movies in Chapters” that will debut with the launch of Quibi on April 6.

Latifah stars in the film as a police officer investigating the murder of a young girl that has rocked a small suburban town.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister and her friends at school are struggling to make sense of the murder while also coming of age.

Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers and Kristine Froseth also star in the film, directed by Rebecca Thomas.