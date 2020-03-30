Watch: ‘The Good Fight’ Brings Back Some Familiar Faces In Season 4

By Corey Atad.

Photo: CBS/YouTube
Photo: CBS/YouTube

Things are about to get “nuts” on W Network’s “The Good Fight”.

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for season 4 of the hit “Good Wife” spin-off starring Christine Baranski.

The new season looks to bring plenty of drama, as Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart is forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm STR Laurie. The lawyers also discover a legal scheme to protect the rich and powerful in the court system.

All that, plus the return of “The Good Wife” fan-favourites David Lee, played by Zach Grenier and Michael J. Fox’s nefarious lawyer Louis Canning.

Season 4 sees the return of stars Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Zach Grenier, as well as newcomers John Larroquette and Hugh Dancy.

