Watch: ‘The Good Fight’ Brings Back Some Familiar Faces In Season 4

Things are about to get “nuts” on W Network’s “The Good Fight”.

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for season 4 of the hit “Good Wife” spin-off starring Christine Baranski.

What is memo 618? #TheGoodFight returns April 9, only on CBS All Access. https://t.co/cG0Z6HSomf pic.twitter.com/RY5qWxSdUz — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) March 30, 2020

The new season looks to bring plenty of drama, as Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart is forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm STR Laurie. The lawyers also discover a legal scheme to protect the rich and powerful in the court system.

All that, plus the return of “The Good Wife” fan-favourites David Lee, played by Zach Grenier and Michael J. Fox’s nefarious lawyer Louis Canning.

Season 4 sees the return of stars Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Zach Grenier, as well as newcomers John Larroquette and Hugh Dancy.