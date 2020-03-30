Aaliyah Fans Desperate To Stream The Singer’s Music Get #FreeAaliyahMusic Trending

Aaliyah fans are not happy the late singer’s full discography is still not available for streaming.
Social media users got the hashtag #FreeAaliyahMusic trending over the weekend.
The petition comes after Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson teased on Twitter back in November that the singer’s music would be hitting the major streaming platforms in January of this year.
Aaliyah died in 2001 in a plane crash at age 22.
The date, January 16, coincided with Aaliyah’s birthday.
Hankerson was once the head of the now-defunct Blackground Records, which produced several of Aaliyah’s albums.
Aaliyah’s debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number — released in 1994 and produced by R. Kelly — is currently the only LP available to stream.