Aaliyah Fans Desperate To Stream The Singer’s Music Get #FreeAaliyahMusic Trending

Aaliyah fans are not happy the late singer’s full discography is still not available for streaming.

Social media users got the hashtag #FreeAaliyahMusic trending over the weekend.

#FreeAaliyahMusic trends on Twitter as fans express disappointment that her full discography is still not available for streaming. Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson is the reason for the absence of most of her music on streaming services as he refuses to release the rights. pic.twitter.com/EL6FbDmbUH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 30, 2020

The petition comes after Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson teased on Twitter back in November that the singer’s music would be hitting the major streaming platforms in January of this year.

Aaliyah died in 2001 in a plane crash at age 22.

Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson teases on Twitter that her full discography could be coming to major streaming services on the late singer’s birthday, January 16th, 2020. At the moment, only Aaliyah’s debut album is available for streaming. pic.twitter.com/HRHG3l1E7S — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) November 29, 2019

The date, January 16, coincided with Aaliyah’s birthday.

Hankerson was once the head of the now-defunct Blackground Records, which produced several of Aaliyah’s albums.

I would be here for this. I would love for all her music to be on streaming platforms. #FreeAaliyahMusic — DLow da Kid (@AskMeSucka) March 30, 2020

It’s a disgrace that I have to go to YouTube to only hear her music I need it on all streaming platforms #FreeAaliyahMusic — ashley ♡ (@tmylmlovato) March 30, 2020

Ugh I need Aaliyah’s the self titled album on Spotify plsss #FreeAaliyahMusic — ca$h (@cashswizzac) March 30, 2020

ONE IN A MILLION IS ONE OF THE BEST ALBUMS OF ALL TIME!!! #FreeAaliyahMusic https://t.co/tmJomMFgXV — Tony 🌙✨ (@moonlighttones) March 30, 2020

Aaliyah’s debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number — released in 1994 and produced by R. Kelly — is currently the only LP available to stream.