Jessie Reyez Gives Special ‘Figures’ Live Performance

Jessie Reyez is giving her breakout single, “Figures”, new life.

In a special live performance of the track, the Canadian singer teamed up with Vevo to give fans an intimate taste of the emotional track set in a motel parking lot.

Not only has Reyez performed a special rendition of “Figures”, but she will also drop live covers of last year’s hit single “Imported” with 6LACK and the title track from her brand new album Before Love Came To Kill Us.

Along with “Before Love Came To Kill Us”, the new album features a track featuring Eminem, with “Coffin”.

Before Love Came To Kill Us is available to stream everywhere now, while the live versions of “Imported” and “Before Love Came To Kill Us” drop on Tuesday.