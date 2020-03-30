Tamia And Deborah Cox Perform Impressive Cover Of Whitney Houston’s ‘Count On Me’

Tamia and Deborah Cox are giving fans some musical entertainment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars posted a virtual collaboration of CeCe Winans and Whitney Houston’s 1995 ballad “Count On Me” in response to Winans’ #CountOnMeChallenge.

Tamia shared the inspirational performance on Instagram, writing: “Even though we’re apart I love that we are all finding creative ways to keep connected and stay together during these times. My friends @Deborah Cox , Shep Crawford and I found comfort in this beautiful song and we hope you will too. Thank you to our legends @OfficialCeCeWinans & #WhitneyHouston. Keep your friends close ❤️.”

Tamia and Deborah were also joined by Shep Crawford, who accompanied them on the piano.

Winans announced the #CountOnMeChallenge on her Instagram last week, telling fans, “Even in the crisis we are in, we can count on one another. If you look around you see the love and unity, with people running errands for one another and sharing where we can buy toilet tissue. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see. So we want to help one another, to be able to count on one another.”