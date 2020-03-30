Shaq Says ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Was ‘Not My Friend’

Shaquille O’Neal is distancing himself from the “Tiger King”.

Among the many startling revelations in Netflix’s hit documentary series was that the NBA legend had visited Joe Exotic’s GW Zoo, gave him a plug on “Inside the NBA” and appeared on Exotic’s 2014 reality show.

Facing criticism over his connection to Exotic, who allegedly mistreated his animals and is accused of attempting to have a rival tiger sanctuary owner killed, O’Neal responded on his “The Big Podcast with Shaq”.

“I was just a visitor. I met this guy. Not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on,” O’Neal said.

The basketball star said that he did make donations to the zoo, but at the time he was not aware of the animal abuse.

“People that know me know that I’m righteous. I don’t harm tigers. I love tigers,” he said, adding, “We found out that he’s involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going.”

O’Neal also revealed that he’s actually a big fan of the series, saying, “It’s actually a really good documentary.”