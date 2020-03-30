Eminem Gushes Over Daughter Hailie: ‘She’s Made Me Proud’

Eminem is opening up about his daughter Hailie in a rare interview.

The rapper, 47, who shares the 24-year-old with ex-wife Kim Scott, sat down with Mike Tyson for an episode of his podcast “Hotboxin” and gushed about Hailie and his two nieces, whom he also helped raise.

“No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” he explained. “She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.”

Hailie recently graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. According to the proud dad, that’s where she met her current boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

“I have a niece that I have helped raise, too, that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26,” he continued. “And I have a younger one that’s 17 now.”

“So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids… “It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have, it’s very important,” Eminem explained. “People also think too that money just buys happiness, [but] that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise none of this s—t means nothing.”

Eminem regularly mentions Hailie in his music, including the tracks, “Hailie’s Song”, “My Dad’s Gone Crazy”, “Kim”, “97 Bonnie & Clyde”, “Beautiful” and “My Darling”.