Mindy Kaling Tests New ‘Cakey Cookies’ Recipe With ‘Borrowed Flour’

Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some delicious cookies.

In a new Instagram video, Mindy Kaling tests out a recipe for “cakey” chocolate chip cookies, taking everyone through all of the necessary steps.

One hurdle to overcome was the fact that nearby stores were all out of flour. Thankfully, Kaling’s friend and former co-star Ike Barinholtz let her borrow some.

After washing her hands thoroughly, mixing the ingredients and putting them in the oven, Kaling ends up with some drool-worthy cookies anyone can make at home.