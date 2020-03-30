Quentin Tarantino Has Been Writing Movie Reviews Online

Fans can’t get enough of Quentin Tarantino’s movie reviews.

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” director has been posting reviews for cult films on the website of Los Angeles’ New Beverly Cinema, which he has owned since 2007.

Tarantino has been posting in-depth reviews of films including Peter Bogdanovich’s “Targets” and “Daisy Miller”, John Frankenheimer’s “Prophecy”, and Paul Newman’s “Sometimes A Great Nation”, among others. The filmmaker has been writing reviews for some time but has upped his output in recent weeks, much to the delight of film fans who have caught wind of the reviews on Reddit.

The director goes into great detail in his reviews, often describing the context behind the film’s production and referencing many other films that inspired, borrowed, or complement the film in question. The films Tarantino writes about do not correlate to ones that have been programmed, but seem to be films he enjoys.

Housed in a building that dates back to the 1920s, the theatre hosted variety acts including Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis before being converted into a cinema in the 1950s. Tarantino bought the New Beverley Cinema to save it from redevelopment and became programming director in 2014. The cinema is currently closed through April due to the coronavirus pandemic.