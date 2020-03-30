Ellen Barkin Sued Over Middle Finger Photo During Weinstein Trial

It may have been Ellen Barkin’s finger, but she didn’t own the rights to the photo.

At least that’s what photographer Steven Hirsch is claiming in a new lawsuit filed against the actress, TMZ reports.

During the Harvey Weinstein trial in January, Hirsch snapped a photo of Barkin staring down the lens and flipping her middle finger.

Barkin later shared the photo proudly on social media.

Hirsch is alleging that Barkin shared the copyrighted photo without obtaining a license.

The photographer had licensed the photo to a New York outlet, but did not give the actress permission to use the image.

Barkin has not yet commented.