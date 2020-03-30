Jameela Jamil The Way She Came Out As Queer ‘Was Not Well Handled’

By Corey Atad.

Jameela Jamil has some regrets about how she came out.

The star of “The Good Place” appeared on a new episode of Variety‘s web series “Live!” over the weekend and opened up about her spur-of-the-moment decision to reveal she is queer.

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Says She Picked An ‘Inappropriate’ Time To Come Out As Queer

“It was just an outburst,” she admitted. “That was not well handled. I’m just human and I snapped! If I could go back I would have done it at a different time. I don’t know when it’s ever really appropriate, but that was not the best time.”

Jamil went on to explain, “I come from a South Asian background, so you just don’t really have a lot of queer idols. There isn’t a lot of conversation around it. There isn’t a lot of acceptance for it within my culture, traditionally. It was just something that I wrestled with the shame of for a long time.”

She revealed that being in the public eye also informed her choices about revealing her sexuality: “I have never felt like my private life is mine alone, so I’ve been trying to grapple with how to handle that for so long because I don’t like having my love life scrutinized. So I kept it quiet for a while to give myself some privacy and then it just burst out of me.”

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Calls Out Coronavirus Jokes About Her: ‘Ya Late And Ya Basic’

She then added, “Not my favourite moment of the year. We live and we learn … it’s nice to have it off my chest.”

Jamil came out as queer back in February after receiving backlash over being cast in HBO Max’s upcoming vogueing competition show.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP