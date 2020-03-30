Comedian Michael Yo Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis In Emotional Instagram Post

Michael Yo has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The stand-up comedian and former co-host of “The Insider” shared the news in an emotional video posted on Instagram. Yo thanked his family and friends for support, while getting real about how scary the virus is.

“I’m at home now, self-quarantined since I was at the hospital for eight days,” he began. “A lot of people have been asking what happens, so basically, I went to the hospital… I have pneumonia and corona at the same time which if you’re watching the news – it’s the deadly combo right there.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Is Bringing ‘WWHL’ Back With Shows From Home After Coronavirus Diagnosis

RELATED: Prince Charles Out Of Self-Isolation 7 Days After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

“Man, it was scary,” he added. “When I checked in, the doctor said, ‘This is going to go good fast and then it’s going to go really bad fast.’”

Through tears, Yo revealed that while he was at the hospital, he watched friends drop off food for his family, wife, Claire Schreiner, and son, Oliver, saying “It meant so much.”

Finishing off his message, Yo thanked the hospital workers, “To the first responders out there, you guys are amazing. You’re risking your life for us!”