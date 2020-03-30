Rihanna Tells British Vogue She Is ‘Very Aggressively’ Working On New Music: ‘I Can Make Anything I Want’

Rihanna is on the latest cover of British Vogue, opening up about new music.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop… but I am very aggressively working on music,” she tells the outlet in the May issue, explaining that there’s “no rules” when it comes to new tunes.

“I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing. There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out,” Rihanna explains.

The singer also reveals she will have some reggae beats, adding, “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

However, it’s not just music that Rihanna is spilling the tea on. She’s also talking about future family plans and where she sees herself in 10 years.

“I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em,” she shares. And if she hasn’t found that special someone in her life in a decade, Rihanna says is going to have kids on her own.

“Hell yeah, I feel like society makes me want to feel like ‘Oh you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother, [if] there’s not a dad in your kid’s lives,” she reveals. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Read the full feature in the May issue of British Vogue, available via free digital download and on newsstands Friday, April 3.