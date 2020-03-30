Lil Wayne Shops For Luxury Kicks With Complex

Lil Wayne may be known for his music, but he’s also known for always rocking a killer pair of sneakers.

The rapper joined Complex for its popular segment, “Sneaker Shopping”, where Lil Wayne hit up Neiman Marcus to check out the latest in luxury kicks.

But while looking through Gucci and Dior’s line, Wayne admits basic Vans skate shoes are still his favourites.

After talking about his favourite sneakers to skateboard in, he moved on, discussing what made the classic New Orleans and Cash Money style iconic and how his 2012 deal with Supra went wrong.

The new interview comes just months after he dropped his latest album, Funeral, which is available to stream on all major music platforms.