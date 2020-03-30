Hollywood Supports Project Angel Food To Help Vulnerable People During COVID-19 Pandemic

Hollywood has come together to support the Los Angeles based charity, Project Angel Food.
The organization “provides free meals to members of the community impacted by life-threatening illnesses.”
Along with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and its $100,000 donation, numerous celebs have made their own contributions.
Canada’s own “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack is a frequent volunteer with the group and recently shared his support.
“Such an amazing team @projectangelfood! If you’re in the LA area and you’ve got time to volunteer, they’d love your heart and your help,” he wrote.
“We can’t even begin to express how grateful we are for the donations and overwhelming support we’ve received in these past few weeks,” said Project Angel Food Executive Director, Richard Ayoub. “I want to sincerely thank anyone who has donated and voiced their support for our organization. Providing free meals to struggling members of our community is especially vital at this time. With these funds we’ll be able to feed even more people who really need our help.”
“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves asked her followers to join her “in supporting @ProjectAngelFood which is in urgent need of help.”
She added, “They feed 1,600 people per day who are dealing with health issues that make most vulnerable to COVID-19.”
Friends, please join me in supporting @ProjectAngelFood which is in urgent need of help. They feed 1,600 people per day who are dealing with health issues that make most vulnerable to COVID-19. #ProjectAngelFood is providing them with extra meals to get them through this crisis. In addition to donations, Project Angel Food needs volunteers now. To find out how you can help please visit www.angelfood.org/covid19. Thank you. #FoodIsLove.
See more celebs who are throwing their support behind Project Angel Food below:
I hope you are all well and provided for. If you can, please consider joining me in donating to @projectangelfood . They prepare and deliver meals -and hope!- to people with serious illnesses or compromised immunity. 100% of their clientele are at risk for corona virus. They can’t shut down now- 1600 people depend on them for food every day. Several of their fundraisers have been cancelled. There is a link in my bio to donate- $93.75 will feed some one for 3 weeks. If you can’t donate you can volunteer by emailing volunteers@angelfood.org. Lots of love to all of you!
LINK IN BIO! First of all, I hope this finds you and your loved ones safe, fed, and in good health. A dear organization called Project Angel Food could really use your help. They provide medically tailored meals to over 1,600 at-risk people in Los Angeles, largely those living with compromised immune systems. As you may be aware, some the most vulnerable people we need to take extra care right now of are the elderly and immunocompromised. Because of COVID-19, Project Angel Food has had to cancel its fundraising events and is relying on the support of the community to keep their kitchen open and their mission going strong. I know things are uncertain for a lot of people right now, but $4.50 will cover a medically tailored meal for someone in need (the price of a cup of coffee!) and $93.75 will feed one person for THREE WEEKS. I hope you can join me in making a donation. Please visit: www.angelfood.org/covid19 or see LINK In BIO. More than anything, take care <3
