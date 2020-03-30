Hollywood Supports Project Angel Food To Help Vulnerable People During COVID-19 Pandemic

Hollywood has come together to support the Los Angeles based charity, Project Angel Food.

The organization “provides free meals to members of the community impacted by life-threatening illnesses.”

Along with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and its $100,000 donation, numerous celebs have made their own contributions.

Canada’s own “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack is a frequent volunteer with the group and recently shared his support.

“Such an amazing team @projectangelfood! If you’re in the LA area and you’ve got time to volunteer, they’d love your heart and your help,” he wrote.

“We can’t even begin to express how grateful we are for the donations and overwhelming support we’ve received in these past few weeks,” said Project Angel Food Executive Director, Richard Ayoub. “I want to sincerely thank anyone who has donated and voiced their support for our organization. Providing free meals to struggling members of our community is especially vital at this time. With these funds we’ll be able to feed even more people who really need our help.”

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves asked her followers to join her “in supporting @ProjectAngelFood which is in urgent need of help.”

She added, “They feed 1,600 people per day who are dealing with health issues that make most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

See more celebs who are throwing their support behind Project Angel Food below:

