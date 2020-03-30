Apple TV+ Unveils First Look At British Comedy ‘Trying’

Apple TV+ is finally giving fans a taste of its new comedy, “Trying”.

In the brand new trailer, we meet Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) who are ready to take the next step in their relationship – a baby.

But after being told conceiving a baby wasn’t in the cards, the couple decides to adopt.

RELATED: Chris Evans’ Son Is Accused Of Murder In Apple TV+ Series ‘Defending Jacob’

The series is set to follow the couple and their dysfunctional friends, as they take on the new challenges of parenthood.

Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond and Oliver Chris also star, and it’s directed by Jim O’Hanlon.

“Trying” premieres May 1 on Apple TV+.