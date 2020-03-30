Jessie James Decker Shares Photos Of The Loose Skin On Her Belly, Admits To Being ‘Insecure’ When Putting On Swimsuit

Jessie James Decker is here to inject a dose of reality to the too-often perfect postpartum photos.

As a mother of three, Decker, 31, admits that she is still “insecure” about wearing a swimsuit after giving birth.

“I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds,” she wrote on Instagram.

Along with a collection of photos of her in a bikini, she added, “I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts (at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity.”

The country singer continued to speak about how “wild” the changes are that can happen to a woman after having kids.

“Growing a baby is such a beautiful super power and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini,” Decker concluded, while telling her fans that her page was a “safe place” to “vent.”